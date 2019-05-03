EC: Nothing wrong with PM’s Patan speech; no violation of code

New Delhi, May 4 (IANS) Yet another speech of Prime Minister Narendra Modi has got clearance from the Election Commision, which said on Saturday that it did not violate the model code of conduct.

Modi in his speech in Gujarat’s Patan on April 21 had said that his government kept Pakistan on its toes to secure safe release of IAF Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman.

This is the sixth speech of the Prime minister, which has been cleared by the poll body. The EC has found nothing wrong in Modi’s speech in Nanded, Maharashtra, in which he reportedly referred to the Congress as a “sinking Titanic”.

In his Nanded speech, Modi reportedly likened the current status of the Congress to the sinking Titanic ship. He reportedly said that people on the ship are either sinking or jumping off to escape.

Referring to Modi’s Varanasi speech on April 25, where he had gone to file his nomination for Lok Sabha elections, the poll body said a detailed report of the Chief Electoral Officer, Uttar Pradesh, has been obtained.

Modi targeted Congress President Rahul Gandhi and reportedly said that he had a selected a seat using a microscope to take on the BJP. Modi was apparently referring to the Wayanad seat in Kerala which Gandhi is contesting, besides Amethi in Uttar Pradesh.

Modi had reportedly said that the seat in Wayanad is a constituency where the country’s majority is in a minority.

Earlier, the poll body had not found anything wrong in the Modi’s speech at Wardha on April 1. He attacked Gandhi for selectively contesting from minority-dominated seat in Kerala.

The EC also cleared him for the appeal to first-time voters where he raised the Balakot air strikes; and Pulwama martyrs in Latur on April 9.

