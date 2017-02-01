EC notice to Parrikar over voter-bribe jibe

Panaji, Feb 1 (IANS) The Election Commission (EC) on Wednesday issued a show-cause notice to Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar following a complaint of violation of the Model Code of Conduct, filed by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and a regional party in Goa.

The complainants have alleged that Parrikar encouraged voters to accept money from rival candidates during his election campaign here.

Sumit Mukherjee, Secretary to the Commission, has directed the central minister to respond to the show-cause notice by 1 p.m on February 3, a day before the state goes to polls.

“Whereas, the Commission is prima facie of the opinion that by making the aforesaid statement, you have violated the above said provision of the Model Code of Conduct,” Mukherjee said in his notice.

On Sunday, while addressing a corner meeting in the Chimbel slum, near Panaji, Parrikar had said: “…I understand if someone organises a rally and you take Rs 500 for moving around with (the candidate), that is not a problem. But when you vote, choose the lotus (BJP’s poll symbol). This you must remember.”

The Commission had already directed the Chief Electoral Officer last week to file an FIR against Kejriwal for a similar speech last month, where he had asked voters to accept money from rival parties, but vote for the Aam Aadmi Party.

–IANS

maya/nir/bg