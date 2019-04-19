EC notice to Pragya over her remarks on Karkare

Bhopal, April 20 (IANS) The Election Commission (EC) on Saturday issued a notice to BJP nominee from Bhopal parliamentary seat Sadhvi Pragya Thakur over her remarks on police officer Hemant Karkare, who was killed in the 26/11 terror attack.

Noting that Thakur’s remarks violate the Model Code of Conduct, District Election Officer Sudaam Khade served the notice on her and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) district chief Vikas Virani and gave them a day’s time to file a reply.

The officer also warned of unilateral action in case of non-submission of the reply within the stipulated time.

Thakur had claimed that Karkare died during the attacks as she “cursed” him for torturing her. “I had told him you will be finished, and he was killed by terrorists in less than two months,” she had said.

But on Friday she apologised for her remarks and took back her statement.

On the same day, Chief Electoral Officer V.L. Kantharao took cognisance of Thakur’s remarks.

