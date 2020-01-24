EC orders FIR against Kapil Mishra over ‘Mini-Pak’ remark

New Delhi, Jan 24 (IANS) Hours after former Delhi Minister and BJP candidate from Model Town constituency Kapil Mishra submitted his response to the poll panel over his tweets and statements comparing the February 8 Assembly polls to a match between India and Pakistan on the national capital’s streets and terming Shaheen Bagh as mini-Pakistan, the Election Commission Friday ordered the police to file a case against him.

According to Delhi Police sources, the police have filed a case against Mishra at Model Town police station.

“Yes, we ordered to file a case against Mishra with the Model Town Police Station,” Chief Electoral Officer Ranbir Singh told IANS.

Singh said that the Returning Officer served show cause notice to the BJP leader on Thursday and asked for his clarification on Friday.

“But the RO was not satisfied with the response of Mishra, and thus he sent a complaint to the DCP to file a case against him,” the CEO Delhi said.

According to Delhi Police sources, the case against Mishra has been filed under sections of the Representation of People Act.

Singh also said that Twitter has removed Mishra’s tweets around 10 p.m.

Earlier in the day, the Election Commission of India had asked the site to remove the comments of Mishra from its platform.

Mishra became the first political leader in the 2020 against whom the Election Commission has ordered a FIR for breaking the model code of conduct.

The EC took action against Mishra, a former Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader soon after he tweeted on Thursday: “AAP and Congress have made Shaheen Bagh like Mini Pakistan. In their response entire country will rise on February 8. And whenever Pakistan will raise traitors in India, then every time Patriots will rise.”

Mishra’s tweet came in response to Delhi Deputy Chief Minister and AAP candidate from Patparganj Assembly seat Manish Sisodia’s comment that he stands with the people of Shaheen Bagh.

In another tweet, Mishra, who was earlier a Minister in AAP government said, “….On February 8 on the streets of Delhi it will be a competition between India and Pakistan.

“The election for the 70-member Delhi Assembly is on February 8 and counting of votes will take place in February 11.

–IANS

aks-skc/vd