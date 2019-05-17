EC orders repolling in one booth in West Bengal

Kolkata, May 18 (IANS) The Election Commission has ordered repolling in one polling booth in West Bengal’s Bankura parliamentary constituency on May 19, an official said.

The constituency had voted in the sixth phase of polls on May 12.

As per the notice on Friday, the EC has ordered the repoll in Chhatarkanali Prathamik Vidyalaya that falls under the Saltora assembly segment.

The booth will go for the polls from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. along with the seventh phase elections for nine seats.

There are 1,936 polling stations in Bankura parliamentary constituency

–IANS

bnd/ssp/pgh/