EC rejects Congress complaint against JVM MLA’s vote

New Delhi, March 23 (IANS) The Election Commission (EC) on Friday rejected the Congress complaint that one Jharkhand Vikas Morcha (JVM) voter did not show his ballot to the party’s authorised representative and cross-voted in the Rajya Sabha election.

The EC had received a complaint from the Congress party requesting cancellation of the vote of Prakash Ram of the JVM.

According to EC sources, it rejected the Congress complaint after reviewing the video of polling.

“This is to bring to your kind attention that during the course of voting for the Rajya Sabha Election Jharkhand held on March 23, one of the MLAs namely Prakash Ram – 74 (Latehar) from JVM, while casting his vote intentionally did not show ballot paper and concealed the marked column, in blatant violation of the provisions of Rule 39AA of conduct of Election Rules,” said the memorandum submitted by the Congress.

