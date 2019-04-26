EC relaxes model code of conduct in Andhra

New Delhi, May 3 (IANS) The Election Commission on Friday relaxed the model code of conduct (MCC) in four districts of Andhra Pradesh to facilitate rescue and rehabilitation works in the wake of the extremely severe cyclonic storm, Fani.

Chief Electoral Officer of Andhra Pradesh had requested the EC to relax the provisions of MCC in East Godavari, Visakhapatnam, Vizianagaram and Srikakulam districts.

“The Commission has considered the matter and approved the proposal of granting relaxation in the provisions of MCC for all the preventive and relief work associated with the cyclone in the above mentioned districts,” it said.

Fani, with wind speeds touching nearly 200 kmph, made landfall earlier on Friday on the eastern coast of Odisha, wreaking havoc.

It also triggered heavy rains in parts of north coastal Andhra Pradesh, while gusty winds uprooted trees and electricity poles.

