Kolkata, May 12 (IANS) The Election Commission on Sunday removed West Bengal’s Bankura District Magistrate Umashankar S. from his post with immediate effect and appointed Mukta Arya in his place.

Arya has been asked to take charge on Monday and the state government directed to send a compliance report by 10 a.m. on Monday.

Polling was held in Bankura on Sunday in the sixth phase of the Lok Sabha polls.

–IANS

