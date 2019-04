Kolkata, April 20 (IANS) The Election Commission on Saturday transferred West Bengal’s Malda district Superintendent of Police (SP) Arnab Ghosh on Saturday, three days before the Lok Sabha polls in the district.

Ghosh will be replaced by Bengal IPS officer Ajay Prasad. He has been asked to take charge by 10 a.m. on Sunday.

–IANS

