EC seeks report on actor Srikanth voting

Chennai, April 24 (IANS) The Election Commission has sought a report from the Chennai District Electoral Officer on how actor Srikanth was allowed to vote in the April 18 Lok Sabha polls when his name was not in the voter’s list, said a senior official on Wednesday.

Speaking to reporters here, Tamil Nadu Chief Electoral Officer Satyabrata Sahoo said a report had been sought.

Similarly, the poll panel has found itself in a fix with another actor Sivakarthikeyan casting his vote in the Lok Sabha polls in a polling booth here when his name was not in the voter’s list.

Sahoo said a report had been sought as to how the actors’ names got deleted from the voter’s list and also how they were allowed to vote.

He said action will be taken against the erring officials.

–IANS

