EC sets up 24-hour EVM control room

New Delhi, May 21 (IANS) The Election Commission (EC) on Tuesday said a control room would be set up to deal with complaints related to Electronic Voting Machines (EVM) round the clock.

“The 24-hour EVM Control Room will be made functional from tonight at Nirvachan Sadan to monitor complaints relating to polled EVMs,” EC Spokesperson said on Twitter.

“Complaints related to storage issues at strongrooms, security of strongrooms, permissions to candidates to post their agents at strongrooms, CCTV monitoring, movement of EVMs and any complaints during counting related to the EVMs can be informed at control room number 011-23052123 (five lines).”

A major controversy erupted on Tuesday after the opposition parties levelled allegations that the EVMs were being changed in the EC’s strongrooms in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar but the poll body asserted that the charges were “baseless” and “frivolous”.

The charges of manipulations surfaced after some videos went viral purportedly showing the EVMs being transported in open trucks.

