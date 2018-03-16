EC should revert to use of paper ballot over EVMs: Congress

New Delhi, March 17 (IANS) Citing apprehensions on the misuse of the electronic voting machine (EVMs), the Congress on Saturday said that the Election Commission should revert to the old practice of paper ballot and slammed BJP’s move for simultaneous elections.

The political resolution, adopted at the party’s plenary here, underscored the need for ensuring free and fair elections to retain people’s faith in the integrity of the electoral system.

“The EC has the constitutional mandate to ensure free and fair elections. Both the voting and counting process must remain transparent to retain people’s faith in the integrity of the electoral system,” the resolution said.

“There are apprehensions among the Political Parties and the people over the misuse of EVMs to manipulate the outcome contrary to the popular verdict.

“To ensure the credibility of the electoral process, the Election Commission should revert to the old practice of paper ballot, as most major democracies have done,” it said.

The Congress also said that the idea of simultaneous election is imcompatible with the Constitution and is impractical and misplaced.

“The BJP’s move for simultaneous elections is misplaced. It is incompatible with the Constitution and is also impractical. It will have serious implications, which must be thoroughly enquired into, and a national consensus built,” the party added.

–IANS

aks-vsc/