EC squads seize cash, liquor, gold in Karnataka

Bengaluru, March 31 (IANS) The Election Commission’s surveillance and flying squads have seized over Rs 9.9 lakh in cash, 18.9 litres of liquor and 2.4kg gold in poll-bound Karnataka, said an official on Saturday.

“The flying squads have seized Rs 9,91,700 cash, 18.9 litres of liquor, eight silk sarees, 2.4kg gold (worth over Rs 49 lakh) in the past 24 hours,” Chief Electoral Officer Sanjiv Kumar said in a statement here.

The model code of conduct has been put into place in the southern state immediately after the EC on Tuesday announced that the assembly poll would be held on May 12 across the state for 224 seats and vote count on May 15.

The state Excise Department has also seized 1,217 litres of liquor and registered 148 cases under the Karnataka Excise Act, 1965, over the past 24 hours, Kumar said.

An FIR has been lodged for misuse of government vehicle, one for violation of loudspeaker and five FIRs for inducements to voters, the statement added.

The poll code prohibits the government from making use of official vehicles for poll campaigning and other election-related activities, and bars the use of loudspeakers for campaigning between 10 p.m. and 6 a.m.

A total of 1,156 flying squads and 1,255 surveillance teams have been put in place in the state so far to ensure the code of conduct is adhered to.

As the model code of conduct period also bans the carrying of licensed arms, 8,633 arms have so far been deposited with the officials, the statement added.

