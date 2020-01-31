EC strips DCP who alleged AAP link of shooter of poll work

New Delhi, Feb 5 (IANS) The Election Commission has directed that DCP Rajesh Deo will not be assigned any work in relation to the February 8 Delhi Assembly Elections.

The rap by the EC comes after Deo, following an incident of firing at Shaheen Bagh protests, had made comments that the accused and his father had joined a political party a year ago. While the EC did not name it, Deo had mentioned the Aam Aadmi Party.

The EC has directed that Deo will not be allocated any related work. Also, a warning will be issued to Deo communicating the displeasure of the commission on his conduct and a copy of the same will be placed in his CR dossier.

The poll panel said it has considered the matter in detail and is of the view that the statements referred to the political party when the investigations are still going on has the effect of adversely impacting the elections.

–IANS

san/vd