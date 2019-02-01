EC to institute annual lecture to promote democratic values

New Delhi, Feb 7 (IANS) Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora on Thursday said the Election Commission would institute an annual lecture in the memory of first Chief Election Commissioner of India Sukumar Sen.

Sen was the CEC from March 1950 to December 1958.

It would be the endeavour of the Commission to involve a wide cross-section of civil society including political parties, NGOs, media, leading constitutionalists, legal luminaries, academia and others, Arora said.

This lecture would be delivered by an eminent person from the democratic world, whose contribution to furthering democratic values and ideals is widely known and recognized, he said.

His remarks came during a book launch event in the capital.

