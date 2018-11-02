EC working as B team of BJP: AAP (Lead, Correcting intro)

New Delhi, Nov 3 (IANS) Dubbing the Election Commission (EC) as the “B team of BJP”, the Aam Aadmi Party on Saturday alleged the poll body was misusing its powers under Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)’s influence.

Party leader and Delhi’s Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia told the media that voting is a fundamental right but the citizens are being deprived of it.

“Voting rights of about 10 lakh people were lost due to EC’s conspiracy. It looks like the EC is working as the B team of BJP,” he said.

AAP Convener and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had met Chief Election Commissioner O.P. Rawat on Friday and alleged that the names of a large number of supporters had been deleted from the voter list.

