EC working as B Team of BJP: AAP

New Delhi, Nov 3 (IANS) Terming the Election Commission as the “B team of BJP”, the Aam Aadmi Party on Saturday attacked the poll body for misusing its power under BJP’s pressure.

Party leader and Delhi’s Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia told media that voting is a fundamental right and the citizens are being deprived of it.

“The voting rights of about 10 lakh people were snatched due to EC’s conspiracy. It looks like the EC is working as B team of the BJP,” he said.

AAP convener and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had met Chief Election Commissioner O.P. Rawat on Friday and had alleged that names of party supporters had been deleted from the voters’ list.

–IANS

nks/prs