ECB in talks with BCCI to allow Indian women in ‘The Hundred’

London, Feb 21 (IANS) If things turn out well between the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) and Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), some of the Indian women cricketers might be seen in action in ‘The Hundred’ competition slated to be played later in the year in the UK.

The Hundred is a 100-ball format that is set to launch in July next year with the men’s and women’s tournaments to run concurrently over a five-week period.

According to a report in ESPNcricinfo, ECB is currently engaged in a discussion with the BCCI about the participation of the Indian women cricketers in the tournament.

In December last year, BCCI’s top three administrators – Sourav Ganguly, Jay Shah and Arun Dhumal –were in London to meet their ECB counterparts. In the meeting, BCCI officials apparently expressed their willingness to allow the women players in ‘The Hundred’.

“We have had discussions on county cricket and women players might be allowed,” a senior BCCI official has told ESPNcricinfo.

Harmanpreet Kaur and Smriti Mandhana have previously featured in England’s T20 Kia Super League.

However, the participation of male Indian cricketers in the tournament remains slim as BCCI officials have poured cold water on the idea.

Among male cricketers, Harbhajan Singh and Yuvraj Singh have expressed their desire to take part in the tournament.

However, Harbhajan subsequently withdrew his name from the players draft held in October after it was suggested he would have to retire from international competition and potentially forego an IPL contract.

–IANS

aak/in