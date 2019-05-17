Economic slowdown: April air passenger traffic dives into the red

New Delhi, May 22 (IANS) High base effect along with steep airfares and capacity constraints dragged India’s domestic air passenger traffic into the negative territory in April.

Besides, an overall slowdown in consumer sentiment and seasonal factors also impacted the sector.

As per data of the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), the air passenger traffic declined (-) 4.50 per cent to 1.09 crore in April from 1.15 crore reported for the corresponding month of the previous fiscal.

In March, the air passenger traffic growth rate had inched up a mere 0.14 per cent to 1.15 crore on a year-on-year basis.

According to the data, January-April passenger traffic grew 2.53 per cent to 4.64 crore from 4.53 crore ferried during the corresponding period of the previous year.

“Passengers carried by domestic airlines during January-April 2019 were 464.47 lakh as against 453.03 lakh during the corresponding period of previous year, thereby registering a growth of 2.53 per cent,” the data report said.

