Ecstasy, foreign currency seized in Bengal, one arrested

Kolkata, March 18 (IANS) Continuing their crackdown against drug racket here, police on Sunday arrested a drug peddler from West Bengal’s South 24 parganas district and seized synthetic drug ‘Ecstasy’ and large amount of foreign currency from him.

“Rajdeep Sharma alias Suraj, a resident of South 24 Parganas district’s Sonarpur was arrested from his residence on Sunday. 10.5 grams of MDMA (Ecstasy) and US and Australian dollars worth Rs 92,000 were seized from him,” said Joint Commissioner of Kolkata Police, Crime, Praveen Kumar Tripathi.

According to the officer, the accused was arrested on the basis of the statement given by another drug trafficker named Urvil Jaiswal who was arrested in the city on Saturday.

City police on Saturday arrested Jaiswal and Gunjan Kumar from in front of Trincas restaurant in Park Street and seized 11.6 grams of MDMA drug from them.

–IANS

