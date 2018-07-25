Ecuador winger Cabezas joins Fluminense on loan

Rio de Janeiro, July 26 (IANS) Ecuador international winger Bryan Cabezas has joined Fluminense on loan from Italy’s Atalanta, the Brazilian club has said.

The 12-month deal includes an option to make the move permanent, Fluminense said in a statement on Wednesday, reports Xinhua news agency.

“It’s a privilege and an honor to come back to South American football with a great club, given that in Europe I didn’t play many minutes,” the 21-year-old told Fluminense’s official website.

“It’s a great opportunity to do great things. I can only thank the fans for their support and the messages that they have sent me.”

Cabezas, who has been capped four times for Ecuador’s national team, has made just one league appearance for Atalanta since joining the club from Independiente del Valle in 2016. He has since had loan spells at Panathinaikos and Avellino.

–IANS

ajb/