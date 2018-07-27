ED attaches foreign currency recovered from LeT militant

New Delhi, July 27 (IANS) The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday attached foreign currency worth USD 8,000 and Nepalese Rupees 4,067, recovered from a Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) militant. The money was meant to use for terrorist activities in India.

According to a government release, a criminal case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002 (PMLA) was registered by the ED in February 2010 against Mohd Umer Madani.

“The Special Cell of Delhi Police had recovered fake Indian currency equivalent to Rs 50,000, USD 8,000 and Nepalese Rupees 4,067, besides some incriminating documents from the possession of Mohd Umer Madani,” the release read.

Madani was based in Nepal and working as an organiser for the banned terrorist outfit LeT and motivating youths for terrorist activity in India, it said.

“He was assigned task of recruiting youth for terrorism and funding them. He was found involved in hatching conspiracy with other Lashkar-e-Taiba militants in order to carry out terrorist and disruptive activities in India,” the release said.

A trial court had convicted him for the offences and awarded five years’ imprisonment.

–IANS

spk/nir