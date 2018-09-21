ED attaches Jharkhand ex-Minister’s house in Ranchi

Ranchi, Sep 27 (IANS) The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday attached in a DA case a Rs 50-crore house of former Jharkhand Minister Enos Ekka, serving a life term in the murder case of a schoolteacher, in the state capital.

The ED team pasted a seizure notice on the residence situated on the Airport Road here. The house on 22 ‘kathha’ of land is said to be registered in the name of Enos’ wife Mennan Ekka.

A Disproportionate Assets case stands registered against Ekka and his wife, who are accused of amassing wealth more than their known sources of income when he was a Minister in the Madhu Koda government between 2006 and 2008.

Earlier, Ekka had moved the Jharkhand High Court against the attachment of the said property. The court had stayed the attachment but later vacated its stay.

The ED officials acted on a 2010 official order to attach the property.

According to ED sources, Ekka’s property worth Rs 100 crore was seized in New Delhi. The ED had also attached a flat in New Delhi as well as Ekka’s property in Gurugram in Haryana.

–IANS

ns/tsb/sed