Bengaluru, July 6 (IANS) The Enforcement Directorate (ED) busted a foreign exchange racket here and seized foreign and Indian currencies equivalent to over Rs 65 lakh, said an official on Friday.

“We eized on Thursday illegal foreign currencies equivalent to Rs 45,47,892 and Indian currency worth Rs 20,25,170 from foreign exchange dealers operating without the Reserve Bank of India’s permission,” said the ED official in a statement here.

–IANS

fb/vd