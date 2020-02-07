ED files third chargesheet in Moin Qureshi case

New Delhi, Feb 14 (IANS) The Enforcement Directorate on Friday filed a supplementary chargesheet naming Hyderabad-based businessman Sathish Babu Sana in the Moin Qureshi case.

The investigating agency in the chargesheet said a new money trail has been found. This is the third chargesheet filed in the matter by ED’s counsel N. K. Matta. Satish Sana Babu is the ninth accused in the case.

Rouse Avenue Court’s Special Judge Anuradha Shukla Bhardwaj will consider the chargesheet on Saturday at 10 a.m.

Sana was arrested by the ED in July last year in a case relating to purported purchase of shares of a company linked to Qureshi. He is currently out on bail.

In October last year, on the basis of a complaint filed by Sana, a case was registered against then CBI Director Alok Verma and Special Director Rakesh Asthana on charges of accepting bribe from a businessman, who was related to the case.

Asthana was, however, recently given a clean chit by the CBI in the bribery case registered by the agency in 2018.

–IANS

aka/prs