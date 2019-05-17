ED moves HC seeking to cancel Robert Vadra’s bail

New Delhi, May 24 (IANS) The Enforcement Directorate has moved the Delhi High Court seeking to cancel the bail plea of Robert Vadra, the brother-in-law of Congress President Rahul Gandhi, in a money laundering case.

Vadra was granted anticipatory bail by a trial court on April 1 on the condition that he must not leave the country without permission and join the investigation whenever needed.

The ED, in his plea, has challenged the trial court order.

The case relates to ownership of 1.9 million pounds of assets overseas by Vadra. It pertains to undisclosed foreign assets and entities meant to evade tax.

–IANS

ak/mr