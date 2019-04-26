ED questions Deepa Talwar for 3rd time

New Delhi, May 1 (IANS) The Enforcement Directoraste on Wednersday questioned Deepa Talwar, wife of corporate lobbyist Deepak Talwar in a money laundering case, officials said.

A senior official said Deepa Talwar was being questioned by a team of senior officials in he national capital.

This is the third time the financial probe agency is questioning Deepa Talwar. The agency has first questioned Deepa Talwar on April 24.

The agency’s action comes even as a Delhi court turned down the bail plea of Deepak Talwar.

The Delhi Court also took cognisance of the ED’s chargesheet against Deepak Talwar and issued a non-bailable warrant (NBW) against his son Aditya Talwar after he was also named as an accused.

On March 30, the ED filed a chargesheet against Deepak Talwar, accusing him of acting as a middleman in negotiations to favour foreign private airlines in the matter of seat sharing on Air India’s profitable routes.

The ED is also probing various other cases related to money laundering against Deepak Talwar, who was deported from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on January 30.

–IANS

aks/prs