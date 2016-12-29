ED scanning hawala trader Lodha’s bank account

Kolkata, Dec 29 (IANS) The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday scanned hawala trader Paras Mal Lodha’s account in a public sector bank here, an official said.

“Our team has been conducting a search operation in Paras Mal Lodha’s bank account in a public sector bank’s branch at Ballygunj Park road area. The team has been verifying the transactions in the account,” the official said.

The official said that the agency had also conducted a search operation on Wednesday in one of his bank account with another public sector bank.

Lodha, a leading businessman with interests in real estate and mining, was intercepted by a team of ED sleuths at the Mumbai airport in last week while he was trying to flee to Malaysia.

The city-based businessman was arrested for allegedly converting over Rs 25 crore demonetised notes linked to industrialist J. Sekhar Reddy and Delhi lawyer Rohit Tandon into new currency.

The ED booked Lodha under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.

–IANS

bdc/vd