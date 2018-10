Bengaluru, Oct 25 (IANS) The Enforcement Directorate (ED) searched the Bengaluru office of human rights body Amnesty International, an official said on Thursday.

“We have been conducting searches at Amnesty’s office in Bengaluru and its Director’s (Aakar Patel) home since this afternoon,” an ED source told IANS.

“We will release more information once the search ends,” the source added.

