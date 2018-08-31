ED searches five places in Jharkhand

New Delhi, Sep 6 (IANS) The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday searched five places in Jharkhand’s Jamtara town in connection with a probe into a money laundering case in which people were cheated by men posing as bank and Sebi officials.

“We carried out the searches of at least four people who have been named as accused in the FIR filed by us last month,” an ED official said.

ED had taken up the probe on the request of Jharkhand Police in April. The case was registered against a group led by Santosh Yadav, Jugal Mondal and Pradeep Kumar Mondal.

The group posed as bank representatives, made calls to unsuspecting account holders and extracted personal details from them. These were used to access their bank accounts for illegal online transfer of money.

The official said the cyber banking criminal group also used wallets of different banks to purchase various items or withdraw the stolen money.

The culprits used to operate bank accounts which they had opened using the identities of other people and transferred the stolen money into them.

