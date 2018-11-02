ED searches places in Kolkata in Rose Valley chit fund case

Kolkata, Nov 3 (IANS) The Enforcement Directorate on Saturday conducted searches in at least four places in the city and surrounding areas in the money laundering probe involving the Rose Valley chit fund.

“Our officers have conducted searches at 4-5 places including residential premises of some associates of the company and also offices of the group’s associated company in the location of EM Bypass, Salt Lake and Barasat,” an ED official said.

Some important documents have been recovered, the official added.

The central agency had attached assets including resorts, hotels, land parcels worth Rs 2,300 crore across districts of West Bengal.

The agency has been probing the diversion of funds from the Rose Valley Group’s deposit-taking companies.

Under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), the agency had registered an FIR against the company and its Chairman Gautam Kundu in 2014.

Kundu was arrested by the agency in 2015.

The central agency had recovered incriminating documents, gold ornaments and precious stones worth Rs 40 crore during searches at showrooms at a jewellery house in the ponzi scheme.

It had earlier attached assets of the company including eight hotels and 12 high-end cars with a value of Rs 1,250 crore in 2016.

