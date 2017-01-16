Ed Sheeran invests in fashion label from hometown

Los Angeles, Jan 16 (IANS) Singer Ed Sheeran has invested in a fashion label from his hometown.

The 25-year-old singer, who was raised in Suffolk in Virginia, is a huge fan of the Hoax clothing line, which was started locally, and has been promoting the range by wearing it at various public appearances, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

“Ed is a huge fan of Hoax’s stuff and has been wearing their clothes since he was a little boy. He knows the guys at the company and wanted to help them out as much as he could so he has invested in their business,” a source told The Sun newspaper.

“Now he is wearing the brand during as many promo appearances and performances as he can to get their name out there. It’s an amazing gesture from Ed. Everyone always talks about how generous he is but this is really going the extra mile,” the source added.

Sheeran recently described his comeback track “Castle on the hill” as a “love song” for his hometown.

