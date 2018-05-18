Ed Sheeran makes sure to go home, rest on tour

London, May 21 (IANS) Singer Ed Sheeran always make sure he goes home to rest in between tour dates.

The “Shape of You” hitmaker, who lives in Suffolk, England, with his fiancee Cherry Seaborn, is currently on the Irish leg of his stadium tour in support of his latest record “Divide”, where he is supported by band Beoga, who co-write “Galway girl” on the album.

The group’s Bodhran player Eamon Murray says Sheeran always looks after himself and doesn’t let the pressures of being the most in-demand pop star affect his mental health, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

“He gives so much to everyone. But he takes care of himself. He puts it all on the stage and doesn’t leave no stone unturned on the stage. But he will rest up and take it easy on his days off and make sure he gets home for a few days rest – to keep on top of it all,” Murray told Bang Showbiz magazine.

Maurray says that it’s all “fun” and games backstage, but that he is sworn to secrecy over any pranks the 27-year-old star may play on his support acts.

“There have been bits and pieces, probably nothing that I can talk about. It’s all good, he’s fun and a lot of his friends and the crew are all really tight, so there is always a bit of messing going on backstage. It’s a good atmosphere to be in compared to some other backstage places we’ve been in,” he said.

–IANS

ks/sug