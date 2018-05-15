Ed Sheeran set for cameo in Danny Boyle’s next

London, May 16 (IANS) Singer Ed Sheeran will make a cameo in filmmaker Danny Boyle’s “All You Need Is Love”

The singer has earlier appeared on the big screen and small screen projects like “Bridget Jones’s Baby” and “Game of Thrones”.

On a world tour at the moment, Sheeran will be travelling to Liverpool to shoot scenes with actress Lily James for the new film, reports thesun.co.uk.

“Ed jumped at the chance of being in the movie. He actually lives right next door to Richard Curtis, who offered him the role. His part isn’t massive, but it will be amazing to have him involved,” said a source.

As many as 5,000 extras are set to be recruited for the new movie, which is inspired by the hit band The Beatles and is being shot in Suffolk, Essex and Norfolk.

–IANS

