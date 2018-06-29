Ed Sheeran sues musician

London, July 1 (IANS) Singer Ed Sheeran has filed a lawsuit against musician Sam Chokri after losing royalties to his song “The Shape Of You”. The latter claimed the song was a copy of his 2015 track “Oh Why”.

Sheeran has not received royalties from the song, said to have amassed 20 million pounds in revenue, since May 10 when the Performing Rights Society ruled in favour of Chokri and put the track into “suspense”, reports The Sun.

Now, Sheeran’s lawyers have submitted a written complaint to the High Court on Saturday against Chokri, 25, and songwriter Ross O’Donoghue for “damaging (Sheeran) reputationally” and hitting his “revenue streams”.

They are seeking a declaration from the court to confirm Sheeran did not rip off the music, plus compensation.

–IANS

nv/rb/bg