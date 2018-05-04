ED summons BJD MLA over ‘links’ with criminals

Bhubaneswar, May 4 (IANS) The Enforcement Directorate has directed Biju Janata Dal (BJD) MLA Pranab Balabantaray to appear for quesioning on May 7 on his alleged links with arrested gangster brothers Sushil and Sushant Dhal Samant.

The Dharmasala MLA’s transport company, Pranab Minerals and Transport, is under the ED scanner over business and financial transactions with the two brothers, ED sources said.

The MLA has been asked to furnish all documents and audit reports of his company from 2005 to 2010, the sources added.

The two brothers were arrested in January 2016 for alleged involvement in several murders, extortion, firearms racket and tender-fixing in the state.

Earlier, Cuttack Municipal Corporation’s BJD councillor Ranjita Biswal was arrested for her alleged links with the gangster brothers.

–IANS

