ED summons Chidambaram on June 12 in Aircel Maxis case

New Delhi, June 6 (IANS) The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday said it has again summoned former Union Finance Minister P. Chidambaram on June 12 for questioning in the Rs 3,500 crore Aircel-Maxis case.

On Tuesday, Chidambaram was questioned by agency officials for over five hours and his statement recorded under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

The questioning was part of the ED investigation into a money laundering case registered in 2017 against Chidambaram’s son Karti Chidambaram in the Aircel-Maxis case.

Earlier, the court had allowed interim protection to Karti till July 10.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the ED are investigating how Karti Chidambaram allegedly managed to get clearance from the Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) in the Aircel-Maxis deal when his father was the Union Finance Minister in 2006.

The ED, in September 2017, had attached assets worth Rs 1.16 crore of Karti, who is under probe for allegedly receiving kickbacks in lieu of the FIPB clearance.

–IANS

