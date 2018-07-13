ED team in Singapore to track down Nirav Modi

New Delhi, July 16 (IANS) In a bid to tighten the noose around fugitive diamond jeweller Nirav Modi, wanted in India in a Rs 13,500 crore Punjab National Bank (PNB) fraud case, a three-member Enforcement Directorate (ED) team has reached Singapore.

“Our team is in Singapore to ready the case against Nirav Modi,” a highly placed ED source told IANS.

The team will meet the authorities in Singapore to present India’s case.

The visit follows the case it registered against Nirav Modi earlier this year following three different cases filed the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

Most of the accused are common to the cases. The fraud was committed from 2011 to 17.

On Wednesday, the ED approached a special court in Mumbai seeking to declare Nirav Modi and his uncle Mehul Choksi as fugitives as they fled from India a month before they were named in the fraud case.

On July 2, the Interpol issued a Red Corner Notice against Nirav Modi.

Nirav Modi left India along with his family in the first week of January, weeks before the scam was reported to the CBI. His wife Ami, a US citizen, left on January 6 and Choksi on January 4.

