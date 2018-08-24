Eddie Murphy expecting his 10th child

Los Angeles, Aug 28 (IANS) Actor Eddie Murphy, 57, is expecting his 10th child. His partner Paige Butcher has debuted her baby bump here.

“Eddie Murphy and longtime girlfriend Paige Butcher are pleased to announce that they are expecting their second child in December,” a representative for Murphy said in a statement, people.com reported.

Butcher, 39, was photographed wearing a floral maxi dress that accentuated her growing belly.

The Australian actress looked comfortable as she kept her hair down and wore flip-flops.The couple, who have been together since 2012, already share two-year-old daughter Izzy Oona.

The legendary actor and comedian has eight other children from previous relationships. His oldest son Eric is 29.

–IANS

rb/ksk