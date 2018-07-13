Edgar Hansen found guilty of molesting minor

Los Angeles, July 20 (IANS) “Deadliest Catch” fame actor Edgar Hansen has been found guilty of sexually assaulting a 16-year-old girl.

The 47-year-old reality TV fisherman received a 364-day suspended jail sentence and was ordered to pay court fines and fees of $1,653. He will have to undergo a sexual-deviancy evaluation and treatment, reports seattletimes.comes.

As per the probable cause affidavit filed in Snohomish County District Court last week, Hansen’s victim identified as Jane Doe told her therapist in October that Hansen had sexually assaulted her on September 30, 2017 at a home in Mountlake Terrace, Washington.

On July 11, Hansen admitted touching the girl’s genitals last September and making her touch his as well.

“I committed this assault for the purpose of my own sexual gratification. I am very sorry for that conduct and I have commenced treatment to ensure that nothing like this assault ever happens again,” Hansen wrote in a statement.

Hansen’s guilty plea comes less than two weeks after his older brother Sig Hansen received a one-year deferred sentence and probation for assaulting an Uber driver after a night of drinking last year.

“Deadliest Catch” viewers know Hansen as the deck boss of the Northwestern, the Seattle-based crabbing boat he navigated through the Bering Sea with his brother. The brothers rose to fame with their co-starring roles on the long-running Discovery Channel series.

–IANS

sim/rb/bg