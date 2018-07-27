EDII to teach Advanced Business Hindi to Chinese students

Gandhinagar, July 31 (IANS) The Entrepreneurship Development Institute of India (EDII) will include training on teaching methodology in a nine-month Business Hindi course for Chinese students, an official said on Monday.

The EDI Institute will commence sixth batches of the course likely from mid or late August. About 25 Chinese students have shown their desire to enrol this current academic year.

During the last 5 years, about 100 Chinese students have undergone ‘Business Hindi’ course at the EDI. Around 40 per cent of them have found jobs in India. This initiative was carried out to promote the national language Hindi as well to add to the cultural exchange between the two neighbouring countries.

“Following the suggestions from the recent batches, we have decided to add more on teaching methodology training in our courses as it is likely to help them in their academic career. We believe different teaching methodologies are effective and, therefore, we decided to add it in our ‘Business Hindi’ course,” said Avdhesh Jha, Course Director, EDII.

–IANS

desai/qd