Education system should inculcate values: Venkaiah Naidu

Chennai, March 16 (IANS) Vice President M.Venkaiah Naidu on Friday said the Indian education system should inculate values and emphasis on the country’s culture and heritage.

In his address at the Golden Jubilee celebrations of Hindustan Group of Institutions here, he said the education system should inculcate strong ethical, moral and humanistic values.

Naidu also said students should remain reooted to India’s glorious tradition, culture, ethos and heritage while acquiring knowledge across the world.

India needs education system with greater emphasis on Indian history, heritage and culture, he said.

Stressing education does not end with mere acquisition of knowledge or degrees, he said: “It is aimed at holistic development of an individual, who will be able to face the challenges of a fast-changing world with vision of a seer and temperament of a scientist. It should help in building the character, capacity, calibre and promoting proper conduct.”

–IANS

