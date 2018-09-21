Educational institute for poor, minorities by 2020: Naqvi

New Delhi, Sep 25 (IANS) Rajasthan’s Alwar will get India’s first world-class educational institute for poor, backward and minorities by 2020, Minority Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi said on Tuesday.

The foundation stone for the institute would be laid on October 1 and it would start functioning in 2020, he said while chairing the meeting of governing body of Maulana Azad Educational Foundation.

Naqvi said the Rajasthan government had given 15-acre land in Kohrapipali village in Kishangarh Bas tehsil of Alwar for the institute, an official statement said.

“World-class research centres, labs, libraries, educational facilities for primary to higher studies and sports facilities will be established here,” he said.

He said the institute would provide education in technical, medical, ayurveda, Unani and job-oriented skill development courses.

“We have proposed 40 per cent reservation for girls in these institutions,” Naqvi said.

The Minister said the school dropout rate among Muslim girls, which was earlier more than 70 per cent, had now been reduced to about 35-40 per cent.

