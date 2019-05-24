EESL’s FY 2018-19 standalone revenue up 37%

New Delhi, May 28 (IANS) Energy Efficiency Services Ltd (EESL) on Tuesday reported a 37 per cent increase in its standalone revenue at Rs 1,935 crore in the financial year 2018-19, on a year-on-year basis.

The consolidated revenue of the company was Rs 2,435 crore, including Rs 500 crore of its UK subsidiary, registering an overall revenue growth of 70 per cent, the company said in a statement.

The net profit of the group stood at Rs 110 crore, registering a yearly increase of 214 per cent.

“During this period, revenue has been driven primarily through maintenance services for street lights, and through sale of agricultural pumps, street lights to industrial units and urban local bodies, and solar study lamps,” it said.

