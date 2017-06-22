Egypt celebrates International Yoga Day

Cairo, June 22 (IANS) Hundreds of people turned up in the Egyptian capital to celebrate the third International Yoga Day on Wednesday, an official statement said here.

The event was organised in the lawns of the iconic Baron Palais Hindou, a structure which was inspired by the Hindu temple of Angkor-Wat in Cambodia.

India’s Ambassador to Egypt Sanjay Bhattacharyya welcomed the participants and spoke of President Pranab Mukherjee and Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s participation in the Yoga Day events in New Delhi and Lucknow respectively.

Bhattacharyya said: “Yoga brings harmony and balance within us, amity in our relations with families and friends, and peace and harmony to society…Yoga, considered India’s gift to humanity, has grown in popularity in Egypt and is now widely practiced here.”

Sawar Al Naggar, actress and singer, thanked the Indian embassy for inviting her as the chief guest.

“This this my first time practicing yoga…I have decided to practice it on a regular basis,” the actress added.

School children and students of the Indian Cultural Centre presented special yoga performances.

In the run-up to the event, the Indian Embassy conducted an online photography competition titled “Yoga in Egypt”.

The Maulana Azad Centre for Indian Culture organised a yoga competition on May 5 which included four categories featuring yoga practitioners from five to 70 years of age.

The embassy also held an online quiz contest through its social media platforms.

Winners of the three competitions were felicitated during Wednesday’s event.

There were also yoga flash-mobs at the Ab’deen Palace, the Great Pyramids and the Qasr Al-Nile Bridge.

The Indian Embassy is also organising yoga events in two other cities in Egypt.

