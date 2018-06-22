Egypt condemns attack on Zimbabwe president’s rally

Cairo, June 24 (IANS) Egypt has condemned the attack on a rally of Zimbabwe’s President Emmerson Mnangagwa when he was addressing an electoral campaign, the Egyptian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

The statement on Saturday expressed Egypt’s solidarity “with the Zimbabwean government and people to achieve security and stability in the country”, Xinhua news agency reported.

The blast took place on Saturday at White City Stadium in the city of Bulawayo, in southwest Zimbabwe, where several people were injured including senior presidential officials.

President Mnangagwa, who was addressing thousands of his ruling party members and supporters, survived the attack safe and sound.

“Egypt is comfort with the failure of such a sinful attack and the survival of the Zimbabwean president,” said the statement.

Earlier on Saturday, Egypt condemned a failed attempt to “assassinate” Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed during a mass rally in the capital Addis Ababa, which left at least three people dead and more than 160 injured.

