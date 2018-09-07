Egypt president hails relations with US

Cairo, Sep 9 (IANS) Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi on Saturday highlighted the importance of strategic relations with the US.

His remark came during a meeting with Chairman of the US Central Command Joseph Votel in the egyptian capital Cairo, Xinhua news agency reported.

In a statement, Presidential Spokesperson Bassam Radi said Sisi reviewed with Votel efforts for fighting terrorism, adding that the Egyptian president welcomed the Bright Star 2018 joint military drills held from September 8 to 20 in Egypt.

The US commander lauded military relations with Egypt and underlined his country’s keenness to upgrade its relations with the North African country in all fields, the statement said.

He also praised efforts by Egypt to fight terrorism and its role in ensuring security and stability in the region.

Egypt annually receives about $1.5 billion from the US in military and economic aid since it signed the 1979 US-sponsored peace treaty with Israel.

