Egypt sentences 75 Brotherhood members to death

Cairo, July 28 (IANS) An Egyptian court on Saturday sentenced 75 members of the outlawed Muslim Brotherhood to death over charges of violence and murder, official news agency MENA reported.

The case, publicly known as “Breaking up Rabaa Sit-in”, dated back to 2013. The convicted were charged with causing deaths of policemen, attempted murder and vandalism, Xinhua news agency reported.

The court referred the sentence to Grand Mufti, the country’s highest Islamic official who will give the religious judgment of all preliminary death sentences.

The Mufti’s opinion is non-binding as it is usually considered a formality, but his final opinion could reduce the penalty.

–IANS

soni/