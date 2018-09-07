Egypt to hold first defence expo in December

Cairo, Sep 10 (IANS) The Egyptian military will hold its first defence exhibition on December 3-5, the armed forces announced on Sunday.

The Egypt Defence Expo (EDEX) at the Cairo International Convention Centre will be organised by the defence and military production ministries in cooperation with British Clarion Events, one of the world’s leading defence and security events organiser, Xinhua reported.

The three-day defence expo is expected to attract more than 300 exhibitors and 10,000 visitors, Egypt’s military spokesman Tamer al-Refai said in a statement.

The event will be the first of its kind in Egypt and any other African country, with high-tech defence systems from around the world, as well as Egypt-made military hardware expected to be on display.

–IANS

pgh/