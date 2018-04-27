Egypt voices support for peace efforts in South Sudan

Cairo, May 1 (IANS) Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah al-Sisi has said his country supports efforts to achieve peace in South Sudan for enhanced security and stability in the African country.

Sisi made the remarks during a phone call on Monday with South Sudanese President Salva Kiir, Xinhua news agency reported.

Egypt will continue to support South Sudan’s development, pointing to deep relations between the two countries, Spokesman for Egyptian Presidency Bassam Radi cited Sisi as saying.

For his part, Kiir said South Sudan is keen to promote cooperation with Egypt in different domains.

He updated Sisi on the latest political and security developments in South Sudan, hailing Egypt’s role in promoting stability in his country.

South Sudan, which gained independence from Sudan in 2011, has been suffering a civil war since late 2013, months after Kiir’s dismissal of then Vice President Riek Machar, which led to fighting between Dinka ethnic soldiers loyal to Kiir and Machar’s Nuer ethnic group.

The conflict has displaced about a third of the 7.5-million population in the African country.

–IANS

pgh/